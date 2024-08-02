CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 341,491 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,491 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of National Vision worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,511,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,980,000 after buying an additional 182,504 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 63,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,908,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at about $4,595,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in National Vision by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

