CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 678 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.10% of Caleres worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Caleres by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $37.33 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $953,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,252.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

