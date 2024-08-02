CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 6,878 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of Gentherm worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 273,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after acquiring an additional 73,227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THRM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,338,650. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gentherm

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.