Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$120.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.87.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$111.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.66. The company has a market cap of C$104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total value of C$498,600.00. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48. Also, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total transaction of C$498,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,501 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

