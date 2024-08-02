Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$126.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$122.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.87.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 3.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$111.51 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The company has a market cap of C$104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total value of C$6,783,869.55. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total value of C$2,366,646.48. Insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.