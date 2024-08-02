Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$132.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.87.

TSE CP opened at C$111.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$109.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total value of C$6,783,869.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $22,779,501. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

