Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Glj Research raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.03.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 34.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 46.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 337.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.