Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Scotiabank reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.70.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.47. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$0.94 and a 52-week high of C$2.17.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of C$222.30 million during the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

