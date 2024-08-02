Canopy Growth (CGC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 185.77%. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGC opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $548.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,545 shares of company stock worth $67,997. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

