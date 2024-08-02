Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Cybin (NYSE:CYBN)

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday.

Cybin Price Performance

Cybin stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.43. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Cybin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBN. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cybin during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin during the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,041,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cybin by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 19,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,000 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

