Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of -1.40. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $53.82.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $298,672.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,395.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 19,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $799,894.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $298,672.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,395.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,709 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 28.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,778,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

