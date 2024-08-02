Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron Sells 8,000 Shares

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,192.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Capital City Bank Group Price Performance
NASDAQ CCBG opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $576.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.55. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20.
Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.
Capital City Bank Group Company Profile
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
