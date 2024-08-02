Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vital Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Vital Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VTLE opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.22. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 69,398 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 39,147 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.