Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.69

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.69 and traded as high as C$9.41. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$8.87, with a volume of 2,765,129 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.68.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$336,484.32. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. Insiders have sold 239,659 shares of company stock worth $2,514,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

