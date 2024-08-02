Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

