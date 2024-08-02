CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Holdings Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 114,366.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

