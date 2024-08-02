CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

CRGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGX. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,333,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,009,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRGX opened at $16.70 on Friday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

