Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in July

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 706,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRS shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $3,144,023 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 149,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CRS stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $148.94.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

