Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $188.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $150.35 and last traded at $149.81, with a volume of 1773960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.23.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.27.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after acquiring an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carvana by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 3.37.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
