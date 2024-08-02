Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 12.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $188.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $154.00 and last traded at $150.25. Approximately 5,238,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,476,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.23.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after buying an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 3.37.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
