Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 12.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $188.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $154.00 and last traded at $150.25. Approximately 5,238,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,476,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.23.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.27.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 26,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $3,368,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,842,724.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $10,005,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,895,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 26,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $3,368,404.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 382,497 shares in the company, valued at $47,842,724.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,512,096 shares of company stock valued at $303,420,439. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after buying an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Trading Up 10.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.