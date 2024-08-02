Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 34,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$324,146.16. In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total transaction of C$455,833.17. Also, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 34,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total value of C$324,146.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,240. Corporate insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$8.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$977.89 million, a P/E ratio of -46.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

