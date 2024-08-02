Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,605,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 10,210,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Castellum AB has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

About Castellum AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 160 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.