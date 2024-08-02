Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 49,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 344,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Castillo Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.30.

Castillo Copper Company Profile

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

