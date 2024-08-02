Catherine A. Lynch Purchases 1,172 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $15,986.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.59 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,781,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 224,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 198,688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 159,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

