CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) versus Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Financial Analysis

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAVA Group and Mitchells & Butlers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $728.70 million 13.22 $13.28 million $0.41 206.05 Mitchells & Butlers $3.07 billion 0.75 -$4.91 million N/A N/A

CAVA Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CAVA Group and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 3.75% 5.18% 2.98% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CAVA Group and Mitchells & Butlers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAVA Group presently has a consensus target price of $82.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.05%. Given CAVA Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CAVA Group is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Summary

CAVA Group beats Mitchells & Butlers on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, property management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

