CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

CCCS stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $213,882.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,802,280 shares of company stock valued at $772,070,710. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.