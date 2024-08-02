CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CCC Intelligent Solutions traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 484648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,572,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,802,280 shares of company stock valued at $772,070,710. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

