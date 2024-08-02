CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) PT Raised to $35.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 2.4 %

CECO opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. CWM LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

