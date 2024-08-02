CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) PT Raised to $35.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

CECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.14 million, a P/E ratio of 81.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

