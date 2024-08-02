CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) PT Raised to $35.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CECO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $996.14 million, a P/E ratio of 81.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

