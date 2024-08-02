Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.