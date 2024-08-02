Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Update

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,319,156.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $241,692.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,319,156.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $241,692.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $316,410.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

CLDX opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.58. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.