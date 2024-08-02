Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cellebrite DI Stock Performance
Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.
About Cellebrite DI
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cellebrite DI
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.