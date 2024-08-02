Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.