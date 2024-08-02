Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.5 days.
Celularity Price Performance
Shares of CELUW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.
About Celularity
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Celularity
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- About the Markup Calculator
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.