Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.5 days.

Shares of CELUW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

