CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.78.
CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.
CX opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90.
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 14.29%.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
