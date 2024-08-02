Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.91

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.91 and traded as high as C$28.05. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$26.17, with a volume of 7,940,507 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CVE shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.08.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.91.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael John Crothers bought 1,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,369.50. In other news, Director Michael John Crothers bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,369.50. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.14, for a total transaction of C$5,028,880.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,710 and have sold 864,176 shares valued at $22,697,316. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

