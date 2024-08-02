Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $113.47

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.47 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 128.20 ($1.65). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.58), with a volume of 4,293,762 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.06) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.93) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Centamin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centamin

Centamin Price Performance

Centamin Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,053.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

About Centamin

(Get Free Report)

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.