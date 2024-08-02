CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.