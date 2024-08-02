Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $73.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Centerspace traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 107776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.02.

CSR has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Centerspace by 1,438.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth $5,238,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at $1,708,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centerspace by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -375.00%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

