Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT Raised to $75.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

NYSE:CSR opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

