Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

CTRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Williams Capital upgraded Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W upgraded Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Get Centuri alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTRI

Centuri Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CTRI opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Centuri has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.02.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.55 million. Centuri’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centuri stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Centuri as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.