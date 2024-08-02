CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CEU opened at C$8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.80 and a 1 year high of C$8.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total value of C$56,266.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CEU shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CES Energy Solutions

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.