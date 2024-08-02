Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $322,822.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,998,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,378,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.8 %

PAYC opened at $166.79 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

