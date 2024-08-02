Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $322,822.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,998,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,378,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Paycom Software Trading Up 0.8 %
PAYC opened at $166.79 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.
View Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
