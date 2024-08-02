Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 637 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

