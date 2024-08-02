Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Short Interest Update

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.44. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $109.48 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

