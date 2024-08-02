Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $350.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $255.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.69.

CHTR stock opened at $376.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.49. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

