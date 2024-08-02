Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 814,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $423.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -233.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chatham Lodging Trust

Insider Activity at Chatham Lodging Trust

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.