Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$9.59 and last traded at C$9.50, with a volume of 25197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.22.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

