Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 53,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 29,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LNG opened at $182.75 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $184.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

