Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.